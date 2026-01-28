Grains mixed, livestock lower

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were mixed in early trading Wednesday on the Chicago Board of Trade. Mar. corn was…

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were mixed in early trading Wednesday on the Chicago Board of Trade. Mar. corn was up 0.5 cent at $4.27 a bushel. Mar. wheat was unchanged at $5.23 a bushel. Mar. oats fell by 1.5 cents at $2.98 a bushel. Mar. soybeans was unchanged at $10.67 a bushel.

Beef was lower and pork was lower on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Feb. live cattle was off 0.32 cent at $2.35 a pound. Jan. feeder cattle fell by 0.13 cent at $3.67 a pound. Feb. hogs lost 0.88 cent at $.88 a pound.

