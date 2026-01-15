Grains mixed, livestock higher

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were mixed Thursday on the Chicago Board of Trade. Mar. corn lost 2.25 cents at…

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were mixed Thursday on the Chicago Board of Trade. Mar. corn lost 2.25 cents at $4.20 a bushel. Mar. wheat lost 2.5 cents at $5.10 a bushel. Mar. oats rose by 6 cents at $2.94 a bushel. Mar. soybeans rose by 9 cents at $10.53 a bushel.

Beef was higher and pork was higher on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Feb. live cattle rose by 0.77 cent at $2.36 a pound. Jan. feeder cattle gained 3.5 cents at $3.69 a pound. Feb. hogs gained 2.1 cents at $.88 a pound.

