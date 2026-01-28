Grains higher, livestock mixed

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were higher Wednesday on the Chicago Board of Trade. Mar. corn was up 3.75 cents…

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were higher Wednesday on the Chicago Board of Trade. Mar. corn was up 3.75 cents at $4.31 a bushel. Mar. wheat was up 12 cents at $5.35 a bushel. Mar. oats gained 2.5 cents at $3.01 a bushel. Mar. soybeans gained 7.5 cents at $10.75 a bushel.

Beef was higher and pork was lower on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Feb. live cattle gained 1.5 cents at $2.37 a pound. Jan. feeder cattle gained 1.3 cents at $3.68 a pound. Feb. hogs was off 0.17 cent at $.88 a pound.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.