Grains higher, livestock lower

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were higher Wednesday on the Chicago Board of Trade. Mar. corn gained 2.5 cents at…

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were higher Wednesday on the Chicago Board of Trade. Mar. corn gained 2.5 cents at $4.46 a bushel. Mar. wheat gained 8 cents at $5.18 a bushel. Mar. oats gained 0.5 cent at $3.08 a bushel. Jan. soybeans was up 8.75 cents at $10.54 a bushel.

Beef was lower and pork was lower on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Feb. live cattle lost 1.47 cents at $2.35 a pound. Jan. feeder cattle fell by 1.78 cents at $3.60 a pound. Feb. hogs was down 0.72 cent at $.85 a pound.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.