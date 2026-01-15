Goldman: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Goldman Sachs Group Inc. (GS) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter net income of…

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Goldman Sachs Group Inc. (GS) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter net income of $4.62 billion.

The company, based in New York, said it had earnings of $14.01 per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $11.77 per share.

The investment bank posted revenue of $30.13 billion in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $13.45 billion, falling short of Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $13.61 billion.

For the year, the company reported profit of $17.18 billion, or $51.32 per share. Revenue was reported as $58.28 billion.

