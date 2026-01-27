General Motors: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

DETROIT (AP) — DETROIT (AP) — General Motors Company (GM) on Tuesday reported a loss of $3.31 billion in its…

DETROIT (AP) — DETROIT (AP) — General Motors Company (GM) on Tuesday reported a loss of $3.31 billion in its fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Detroit-based company said it had a loss of $3.60. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $2.51 per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.20 per share.

The an automotive manufacturer posted revenue of $45.29 billion in the period, missing Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $46.13 billion.

For the year, the company reported profit of $2.7 billion, or $3.27 per share. Revenue was reported as $185.02 billion.

General Motors expects full-year earnings in the range of $11 to $13 per share.

