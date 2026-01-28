General Dynamics: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

RESTON, Va. (AP) — RESTON, Va. (AP) — General Dynamics Corp. (GD) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter profit of $1.14 billion.…

RESTON, Va. (AP) — RESTON, Va. (AP) — General Dynamics Corp. (GD) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter profit of $1.14 billion.

On a per-share basis, the Reston, Virginia-based company said it had net income of $4.17.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of nine analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $4.11 per share.

The defense contractor posted revenue of $14.38 billion in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $13.8 billion.

For the year, the company reported profit of $4.21 billion, or $15.46 per share. Revenue was reported as $52.55 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on GD at https://www.zacks.com/ap/GD

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.