GE Vernova: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. (AP) — CAMBRIDGE, Mass. (AP) — GE Vernova Inc. (GEV) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $3.66 billion.

The Cambridge, Massachusetts-based company said it had profit of $13.39 per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of nine analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $3.05 per share.

The the energy business spun off from General Electric posted revenue of $10.96 billion in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Eight analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $10.08 billion.

For the year, the company reported profit of $4.88 billion, or $17.69 per share. Revenue was reported as $38.07 billion.

GE Vernova expects full-year revenue in the range of $44 billion to $45 billion.

