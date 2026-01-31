BOYS PREP BASKETBALL= Broadwater Academy 63, Gateway Christian 16 Bruton 47, Gloucester 43 Cape Henry Collegiate 70, Nansemond-Suffolk 44 Deep…

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Broadwater Academy 63, Gateway Christian 16

Bruton 47, Gloucester 43

Cape Henry Collegiate 70, Nansemond-Suffolk 44

Deep Creek 66, Grassfield 53

Denbigh Baptist 89, Life Christian 57

Episcopal 71, Bullis, Md. 69

Frank Cox 57, First Colonial 48

Franklin 57, Windsor 28

Grafton 50, Poquoson 49

Huntington Expression, W.Va. 82, Mountain Mission 56

Indian River 84, Hickory 38

Justice 50, Annandale 48

Kempsville 60, Bayside 50

King’s Fork High School 87, Lakeland 59

Landstown 68, Salem-Va. Beach 57

Manor High School 85, Norview 12

Maury 62, Granby 46

Mount Vernon 91, John R. Lewis 36

Nansemond River 66, Western Branch 43

Peninsula Catholic 62, TPLS Christian 48

Portsmouth Christian 85, StoneBridge School 19

Princess Anne 53, Green Run 48

Spotswood 67, Broadway 37

St. Annes-Belfield 75, Fork Union Prep 37

St. Stephens-St. Agnes 64, Landon, Md. 61

Summit Christian Academy 65, James River Home 48

Tabb 81, Smithfield 50

Tallwood 47, Ocean Lakes 43

Trinity Academy 71, Immanuel Christian 64

Walsingham Academy 55, Christchurch 41

