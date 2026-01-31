BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Broadwater Academy 63, Gateway Christian 16
Bruton 47, Gloucester 43
Cape Henry Collegiate 70, Nansemond-Suffolk 44
Deep Creek 66, Grassfield 53
Denbigh Baptist 89, Life Christian 57
Episcopal 71, Bullis, Md. 69
Frank Cox 57, First Colonial 48
Franklin 57, Windsor 28
Grafton 50, Poquoson 49
Huntington Expression, W.Va. 82, Mountain Mission 56
Indian River 84, Hickory 38
Justice 50, Annandale 48
Kempsville 60, Bayside 50
King’s Fork High School 87, Lakeland 59
Landstown 68, Salem-Va. Beach 57
Manor High School 85, Norview 12
Maury 62, Granby 46
Mount Vernon 91, John R. Lewis 36
Nansemond River 66, Western Branch 43
Peninsula Catholic 62, TPLS Christian 48
Portsmouth Christian 85, StoneBridge School 19
Princess Anne 53, Green Run 48
Spotswood 67, Broadway 37
St. Annes-Belfield 75, Fork Union Prep 37
St. Stephens-St. Agnes 64, Landon, Md. 61
Summit Christian Academy 65, James River Home 48
Tabb 81, Smithfield 50
Tallwood 47, Ocean Lakes 43
Trinity Academy 71, Immanuel Christian 64
Walsingham Academy 55, Christchurch 41
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.