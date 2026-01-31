GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Bayside 53, Kempsville 44
Blue Ridge Christian 53, Ridgeview Christian 29
Broadwater Academy 51, Gateway Christian 13
Cape Henry Collegiate 52, Nansemond-Suffolk 42
Cornerstone Christian 42, KACHEA, Tenn. 14
Deep Creek 39, Grassfield 26
Fairfax Home School Athletic Association 33, Fredericksburg Homeschool 29
First Colonial 37, Frank Cox 35
John R. Lewis 59, Mount Vernon 57
Justice 42, Annandale 32
King’s Fork High School 79, Lakeland 23
Lake Taylor 72, Booker T. Washington 11
Manor High School 85, Norview 12
Maury 74, Granby 46
Nansemond River 58, Western Branch 49
Ocean Lakes 59, Tallwood 28
Portsmouth Christian 46, StoneBridge School 16
Princess Anne 70, Green Run 37
Salem-Va. Beach 64, Landstown 30
Spotswood 47, Broadway 44
Steward School 47, Miller School 37
The St. James 47, Cresser Christian, N.C. 41
Trinity Christian School 45, Seton School 43
Yorktown 49, Herndon 29
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.