GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Bayside 53, Kempsville 44

Blue Ridge Christian 53, Ridgeview Christian 29

Broadwater Academy 51, Gateway Christian 13

Cape Henry Collegiate 52, Nansemond-Suffolk 42

Cornerstone Christian 42, KACHEA, Tenn. 14

Deep Creek 39, Grassfield 26

Fairfax Home School Athletic Association 33, Fredericksburg Homeschool 29

First Colonial 37, Frank Cox 35

John R. Lewis 59, Mount Vernon 57

Justice 42, Annandale 32

King’s Fork High School 79, Lakeland 23

Lake Taylor 72, Booker T. Washington 11

Manor High School 85, Norview 12

Maury 74, Granby 46

Nansemond River 58, Western Branch 49

Ocean Lakes 59, Tallwood 28

Portsmouth Christian 46, StoneBridge School 16

Princess Anne 70, Green Run 37

Salem-Va. Beach 64, Landstown 30

Spotswood 47, Broadway 44

Steward School 47, Miller School 37

The St. James 47, Cresser Christian, N.C. 41

Trinity Christian School 45, Seton School 43

Yorktown 49, Herndon 29

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

