Flushing Financial: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

UNIONDALE, N.Y. (AP) — UNIONDALE, N.Y. (AP) — Flushing Financial Corp. (FFIC) on Tuesday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $4 million.

The Uniondale, New York-based company said it had profit of 12 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 32 cents per share.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 35 cents per share.

The holding company for Flushing Bank posted revenue of $119.1 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $58.8 million.

For the year, the company reported profit of $18.9 million, or 54 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $238.9 million.

