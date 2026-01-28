First Interstate BancSystem: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) — BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) — First Interstate BancSystem Inc. (FIBK) on Wednesday reported net income of $108.8…

BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) — BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) — First Interstate BancSystem Inc. (FIBK) on Wednesday reported net income of $108.8 million in its fourth quarter.

The bank, based in Billings, Montana, said it had earnings of $1.08 per share.

For the year, the company reported profit of $302.1 million, or $2.94 per share. Revenue was reported as $1.06 billion.

