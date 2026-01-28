First Financial: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

CINCINNATI (AP) — CINCINNATI (AP) — First Financial Bancorp (FFBC) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $62.4 million. The bank,…

CINCINNATI (AP) — CINCINNATI (AP) — First Financial Bancorp (FFBC) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $62.4 million.

The bank, based in Cincinnati, said it had earnings of 64 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 80 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 78 cents per share.

The holding company for First Financial Bank posted revenue of $330.1 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $240 million, falling short of Street forecasts.

For the year, the company reported profit of $255.6 million, or $2.66 per share. Revenue was reported as $904.4 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on FFBC at https://www.zacks.com/ap/FFBC

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.