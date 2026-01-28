First Community: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

LEXINGTON, S.C. (AP) — LEXINGTON, S.C. (AP) — First Community Corp. (FCCO) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter net income of $4.8…

The Lexington, South Carolina-based bank said it had earnings of 62 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for costs related to mergers and acquisitions, were 69 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 68 cents per share.

The holding company for First Community Bank posted revenue of $29.2 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $20.6 million, also exceeding Street forecasts.

For the year, the company reported profit of $19.2 million, or $2.47 per share. Revenue was reported as $79 million.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on FCCO at https://www.zacks.com/ap/FCCO

