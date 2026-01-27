First Community Bancshares: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

BLUEFIELD, Va. (AP) — BLUEFIELD, Va. (AP) — First Community Bancshares Inc. (FCBC) on Tuesday reported net income of $12.5…

BLUEFIELD, Va. (AP) — BLUEFIELD, Va. (AP) — First Community Bancshares Inc. (FCBC) on Tuesday reported net income of $12.5 million in its fourth quarter.

The bank, based in Bluefield, Virginia, said it had earnings of 68 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 77 cents per share.

The holding company for First Community Bank posted revenue of $47.7 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $43.8 million, beating Street forecasts.

For the year, the company reported profit of $48.8 million, or $2.65 per share. Revenue was reported as $167.5 million.

