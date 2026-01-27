First Commonwealth Financial: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

INDIANA, Pa. (AP) — INDIANA, Pa. (AP) — First Commonwealth Financial Corp. (FCF) on Tuesday reported fourth-quarter profit of $44.9…

INDIANA, Pa. (AP) — INDIANA, Pa. (AP) — First Commonwealth Financial Corp. (FCF) on Tuesday reported fourth-quarter profit of $44.9 million.

The Indiana, Pennsylvania-based bank said it had earnings of 43 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 41 cents per share.

The financial holding company posted revenue of $188.6 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $137.9 million, also beating Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $135.3 million.

For the year, the company reported profit of $152.3 million, or $1.47 per share. Revenue was reported as $522.9 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on FCF at https://www.zacks.com/ap/FCF

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.