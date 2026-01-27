First Bancorp: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — First Bancorp (FBP) on Tuesday reported fourth-quarter profit…

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — First Bancorp (FBP) on Tuesday reported fourth-quarter profit of $87.1 million.

The San Juan, Puerto Rico-based bank said it had earnings of 55 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 52 cents per share.

The holding company for FirstBank Puerto Rico posted revenue of $319.6 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $257.2 million, which also beat Street forecasts.

For the year, the company reported profit of $344.9 million, or $2.15 per share. Revenue was reported as $1 billion.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on FBP at https://www.zacks.com/ap/FBP

