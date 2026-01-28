Farmers National: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

CANFIELD, Ohio (AP) — CANFIELD, Ohio (AP) — Farmers National Banc Corp. (FMNB) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter profit of $14.6…

CANFIELD, Ohio (AP) — Farmers National Banc Corp. (FMNB) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter profit of $14.6 million.

The Canfield, Ohio-based bank said it had earnings of 39 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for costs related to mergers and acquisitions and non-recurring costs, were 40 cents per share.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 47 cents per share.

The bank posted revenue of $71.5 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $49.1 million, also missing Street forecasts.

For the year, the company reported profit of $54.6 million, or $1.45 per share. Revenue was reported as $188.6 million.

