Fair Isaac: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

BOZEMAN, Mont. (AP) — BOZEMAN, Mont. (AP) — Fair Isaac Corp. (FICO) on Wednesday reported fiscal first-quarter profit of $158.4 million.

The Bozeman, Montana-based company said it had profit of $6.61 per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $7.33 per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $6.95 per share.

The financial services company posted revenue of $512 million in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $498.2 million.

Fair Isaac expects full-year earnings to be $38.17 per share, with revenue expected to be $2.35 billion.

