F5: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

SEATTLE (AP) — SEATTLE (AP) — F5 Networks Inc. (FFIV) on Tuesday reported fiscal first-quarter profit of $180.1 million.

On a per-share basis, the Seattle-based company said it had net income of $3.10. Earnings, adjusted for stock option expense and non-recurring costs, were $4.45 per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $3.64 per share.

The computer networking company posted revenue of $822.5 million in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $760 million.

For the current quarter ending in March, F5 expects its per-share earnings to range from $3.34 to $3.46.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $770 million to $790 million for the fiscal second quarter.

F5 expects full-year earnings in the range of $15.65 to $16.05 per share.

