Extreme Networks: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

MORRISVILLE, N.C. (AP) — MORRISVILLE, N.C. (AP) — Extreme Networks Inc. (EXTR) on Wednesday reported fiscal second-quarter profit of $7.9 million.

On a per-share basis, the Morrisville, North Carolina-based company said it had profit of 6 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 26 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 24 cents per share.

The maker of network infrastructure equipment posted revenue of $317.9 million in the period.

For the current quarter ending in March, Extreme Networks expects its per-share earnings to range from 23 cents to 25 cents.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $309.1 million to $314.1 million for the fiscal third quarter.

Extreme Networks expects full-year earnings in the range of 98 cents to $1.02 per share, with revenue ranging from $1.26 billion to $1.27 billion.

