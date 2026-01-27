Enova International: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

CHICAGO (AP) — CHICAGO (AP) — Enova International Inc. (ENVA) on Tuesday reported fourth-quarter net income of $79 million. On…

CHICAGO (AP) — CHICAGO (AP) — Enova International Inc. (ENVA) on Tuesday reported fourth-quarter net income of $79 million.

On a per-share basis, the Chicago-based company said it had net income of $3. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $3.46 per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $3.20 per share.

The online financial services company posted revenue of $839.4 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $308.4 million, or $11.52 per share. Revenue was reported as $3.15 billion.

