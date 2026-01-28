Elevance Health: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Elevance Health Inc. (ELV) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $547 million. The Indianapolis-based…

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Elevance Health Inc. (ELV) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $547 million.

The Indianapolis-based company said it had profit of $2.47 per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $3.33 per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 18 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $3.10 per share.

The health insurer posted revenue of $49.75 billion in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $49.31 billion, missing Street forecasts. Nineteen analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $49.53 billion.

For the year, the company reported profit of $5.66 billion, or $25.21 per share. Revenue was reported as $197.58 billion.

Elevance Health expects full-year earnings to be $25.50 per share.

