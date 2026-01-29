Dow Inc.: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

MIDLAND, Mich. (AP) — MIDLAND, Mich. (AP) — Dow Inc. (DOW) on Thursday reported a loss of $1.54 billion in…

MIDLAND, Mich. (AP) — MIDLAND, Mich. (AP) — Dow Inc. (DOW) on Thursday reported a loss of $1.54 billion in its fourth quarter.

The Midland, Michigan-based company said it had a loss of $2.15 per share. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 34 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 47 cents per share.

The materials science posted revenue of $9.46 billion in the period, which did not meet Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $9.49 billion.

