Deutsche Bank: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

FRANKFURT, Germany (AP) — FRANKFURT, Germany (AP) — Deutsche Bank AG (DB) on Thursday reported net income of $1.75 billion in its fourth quarter.

The bank, based in Frankfurt, Germany, said it had earnings of 88 cents per share.

The bank posted revenue of $16.78 billion in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $8.99 billion, surpassing Street forecasts.

For the year, the company reported profit of $6.98 billion, or $3.50 per share. Revenue was reported as $36.3 billion.

