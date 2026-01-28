Deluxe: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Deluxe Corp. (DLX) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter net income of $15.1 million. The Minneapolis-based…

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Deluxe Corp. (DLX) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter net income of $15.1 million.

The Minneapolis-based company said it had profit of 33 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 96 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 83 cents per share.

The payments and data company posted revenue of $535.3 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $85.2 million, or $1.87 per share. Revenue was reported as $2.13 billion.

Deluxe expects full-year earnings in the range of $3.90 to $4.30 per share, with revenue in the range of $2.11 billion to $2.17 billion.

