Danaher: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

WASHINGTON (AP) — WASHINGTON (AP) — Danaher Corp. (DHR) on Wednesday reported net income of $1.2 billion in its fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Washington-based company said it had net income of $1.68. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $2.23 per share.

The industrial and medical device maker posted revenue of $6.84 billion in the period, surpassing Street forecasts. Ten analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $6.79 billion.

For the year, the company reported profit of $3.61 billion, or $5.05 per share. Revenue was reported as $24.57 billion.

Danaher expects full-year earnings in the range of $8.35 to $8.50 per share.

