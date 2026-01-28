Corning: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

CORNING, N.Y. (AP) — CORNING, N.Y. (AP) — Corning Inc. (GLW) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter profit of $540 million. On…

CORNING, N.Y. (AP) — Corning Inc. (GLW) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter profit of $540 million.

On a per-share basis, the Corning, New York-based company said it had net income of 62 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs and restructuring costs, were 72 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 70 cents per share.

The specialty glass maker posted revenue of $4.22 billion in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $4.41 billion, also surpassing Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $4.32 billion.

For the year, the company reported profit of $1.6 billion, or $1.83 per share. Revenue was reported as $16.41 billion.

For the current quarter ending in March, Corning expects its per-share earnings to range from 66 cents to 70 cents.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $4.2 billion to $4.3 billion for the fiscal first quarter.

