ConnectOne: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

ENGLEWOOD CLIFFS, N.J. (AP) — ENGLEWOOD CLIFFS, N.J. (AP) — ConnectOne Bancorp Inc. (CNOB) on Thursday reported net income of $39.5 million in its fourth quarter.

The Englewood Cliffs, New Jersey-based bank said it had earnings of 75 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 83 cents per share.

The holding company for ConnectOne Bank posted revenue of $192.4 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $112.6 million, falling short of Street forecasts.

For the year, the company reported profit of $80.4 million, or $1.63 per share. Revenue was reported as $388.3 million.

