Conmed: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

LARGO, Fla. (AP) — LARGO, Fla. (AP) — Conmed Corp. (CNMD) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $16.7 million.

The Largo, Florida-based company said it had net income of 54 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were $1.43 per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.32 per share.

The medical technology company posted revenue of $373.2 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $47.1 million, or $1.51 per share. Revenue was reported as $1.37 billion.

Conmed expects full-year earnings in the range of $4.30 to $4.45 per share, with revenue in the range of $1.35 billion to $1.38 billion.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on CNMD at https://www.zacks.com/ap/CNMD

