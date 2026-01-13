Concrete Pumping: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

THORNTON, Colo. (AP) — THORNTON, Colo. (AP) — Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc. (BBCP) on Tuesday reported fiscal fourth-quarter profit of…

THORNTON, Colo. (AP) — THORNTON, Colo. (AP) — Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc. (BBCP) on Tuesday reported fiscal fourth-quarter profit of $5.3 million.

On a per-share basis, the Thornton, Colorado-based company said it had profit of 9 cents.

The company posted revenue of $108.8 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $6.4 million, or 9 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $392.9 million.

Concrete Pumping shares have risen 10% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Tuesday, shares hit $7.39, a fall of roughly 6% in the last 12 months.

