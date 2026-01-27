Commvault: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

TINTON FALLS, N.J. (AP) — TINTON FALLS, N.J. (AP) — Commvault Systems Inc. (CVLT) on Tuesday reported fiscal third-quarter net…

TINTON FALLS, N.J. (AP) — TINTON FALLS, N.J. (AP) — Commvault Systems Inc. (CVLT) on Tuesday reported fiscal third-quarter net income of $17.8 million.

The Tinton Falls, New Jersey-based company said it had profit of 40 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $1.17 per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 98 cents per share.

The data-management software company posted revenue of $313.8 million in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $299 million.

For the current quarter ending in March, Commvault said it expects revenue in the range of $305 million to $308 million.

The company expects full-year revenue of $1.18 billion.

