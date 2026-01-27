Community Financial: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

DEWITT, N.Y. (AP) — DEWITT, N.Y. (AP) — Community Financial System, Inc. (CBU) on Tuesday reported fourth-quarter profit of $54.4…

DEWITT, N.Y. (AP) — DEWITT, N.Y. (AP) — Community Financial System, Inc. (CBU) on Tuesday reported fourth-quarter profit of $54.4 million.

On a per-share basis, the Dewitt, New York-based company said it had net income of $1.03. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $1.07 per share.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.13 per share.

The bank holding company posted revenue of $263.5 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $216.3 million, topping Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $213.3 million.

For the year, the company reported profit of $210.5 million, or $3.97 per share. Revenue was reported as $821.5 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on CBU at https://www.zacks.com/ap/CBU

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.