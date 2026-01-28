Colony Bankcorp: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

FITZGERALD, Ga. (AP) — FITZGERALD, Ga. (AP) — Colony Bankcorp Inc. (CBAN) on Wednesday reported net income of $7.8 million…

FITZGERALD, Ga. (AP) — FITZGERALD, Ga. (AP) — Colony Bankcorp Inc. (CBAN) on Wednesday reported net income of $7.8 million in its fourth quarter.

The Fitzgerald, Georgia-based bank said it had earnings of 42 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for costs related to mergers and acquisitions, came to 48 cents per share.

The bank holding company posted revenue of $51.7 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $36.9 million, beating Street forecasts.

For the year, the company reported profit of $28.3 million, or $1.59 per share. Revenue was reported as $132.2 million.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on CBAN at https://www.zacks.com/ap/CBAN

