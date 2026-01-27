CNB: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

CLEARFIELD, Pa. (AP) — CLEARFIELD, Pa. (AP) — CNB Financial Corp. (CCNE) on Tuesday reported net income of $33.6 million…

CLEARFIELD, Pa. (AP) — CLEARFIELD, Pa. (AP) — CNB Financial Corp. (CCNE) on Tuesday reported net income of $33.6 million in its fourth quarter.

The Clearfield, Pennsylvania-based bank said it had earnings of $1.10 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, were 88 cents per share.

The bank holding company posted revenue of $127.6 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $87.2 million, which beat Street forecasts.

For the year, the company reported profit of $66.1 million, or $2.49 per share. Revenue was reported as $284.9 million.

