Cimpress: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

DUNDALK COUNTY LOUTH, Ireland (AP) — DUNDALK COUNTY LOUTH, Ireland (AP) — Cimpress plc (CMPR) on Wednesday reported fiscal second-quarter earnings of $49.3 million.

On a per-share basis, the Dundalk County Louth, Ireland-based company said it had net income of $1.95.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.61 per share.

The marketing materials maker posted revenue of $1.04 billion in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $993.4 million.

