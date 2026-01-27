C&F: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

TOANO, Va. (AP) — TOANO, Va. (AP) — C&F Financial Corp. (CFFI) on Tuesday reported net income of $6.7 million…

TOANO, Va. (AP) — TOANO, Va. (AP) — C&F Financial Corp. (CFFI) on Tuesday reported net income of $6.7 million in its fourth quarter.

The bank, based in Toano, Virginia, said it had earnings of $2.07 per share.

The bank posted revenue of $47.7 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $35.9 million, surpassing Street forecasts.

For the year, the company reported profit of $26.8 million, or $8.29 per share. Revenue was reported as $140.8 million.

