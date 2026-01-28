Century Communities: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

GREENWOOD VILLAGE, Colo. (AP) — GREENWOOD VILLAGE, Colo. (AP) — Century Communities Inc. (CCS) on Wednesday reported profit of $36…

GREENWOOD VILLAGE, Colo. (AP) — GREENWOOD VILLAGE, Colo. (AP) — Century Communities Inc. (CCS) on Wednesday reported profit of $36 million in its fourth quarter.

The Greenwood Village, Colorado-based company said it had profit of $1.21 per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $1.59 per share.

The single-family homebuilder posted revenue of $1.23 billion in the period, exceeding Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.07 billion.

For the year, the company reported profit of $147.6 million, or $4.86 per share. Revenue was reported as $4.12 billion.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on CCS at https://www.zacks.com/ap/CCS

