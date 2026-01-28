Central Pacific Financial: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

HONOLULU (AP) — HONOLULU (AP) — Central Pacific Financial Inc. (CPF) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $22.9 million. The…

HONOLULU (AP) — HONOLULU (AP) — Central Pacific Financial Inc. (CPF) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $22.9 million.

The bank, based in Honolulu, said it had earnings of 85 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 73 cents per share.

The operator of Central Pacific Bank posted revenue of $93.1 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $76.3 million, which also beat Street forecasts.

For the year, the company reported profit of $77.5 million, or $2.86 per share. Revenue was reported as $292.7 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on CPF at https://www.zacks.com/ap/CPF

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.