Central Bancompany: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — Central Bancompany Inc. (CBC) on Tuesday reported net income of $107.6 million in its fourth quarter.

The bank, based in Jefferson City, Missouri, said it had earnings of 47 cents per share.

The bank holding company posted revenue of $321.1 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $272.2 million, which beat Street forecasts.

For the year, the company reported profit of $390.9 million, or $1.75 per share. Revenue was reported as $1.02 billion.

