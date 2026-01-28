Celestica: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

TORONTO (AP) — TORONTO (AP) — Celestica Inc. (CLS) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter profit of $267.5 million. On a per-share…

TORONTO (AP) — TORONTO (AP) — Celestica Inc. (CLS) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter profit of $267.5 million.

On a per-share basis, the Toronto-based company said it had net income of $2.31. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, were $1.89 per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.74 per share.

The electronics manufacturing services company posted revenue of $3.65 billion in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $3.47 billion.

For the year, the company reported profit of $832.5 million, or $7.16 per share. Revenue was reported as $12.39 billion.

For the current quarter ending in March, Celestica expects its per-share earnings to range from $1.95 to $2.15.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $3.85 billion to $4.15 billion for the fiscal first quarter.

