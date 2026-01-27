CB Financial Services: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

CARMICHAELS, Pa. (AP) — CARMICHAELS, Pa. (AP) — CB Financial Services Inc. (CBFV) on Tuesday reported net income of $4.7…

CARMICHAELS, Pa. (AP) — CARMICHAELS, Pa. (AP) — CB Financial Services Inc. (CBFV) on Tuesday reported net income of $4.7 million in its fourth quarter.

The bank, based in Carmichaels, Pennsylvania, said it had earnings of 89 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, were 72 cents per share.

The holding company for Pennsylvania-based Community Bank posted revenue of $21.7 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $15.6 million, which beat Street forecasts.

For the year, the company reported profit of $4.9 million, or 92 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $55.4 million.

