Caterpillar: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

IRVING, Texas (AP) — IRVING, Texas (AP) — Caterpillar Inc. (CAT) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter profit of $2.4 billion.

On a per-share basis, the Irving, Texas-based company said it had net income of $5.12. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $5.16 per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 11 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $4.67 per share.

The construction equipment company posted revenue of $19.13 billion in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $17.95 billion.

