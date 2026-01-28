Capitol Federal: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Capitol Federal Financial Inc. (CFFN) on Wednesday reported profit of $20.3 million…

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Capitol Federal Financial Inc. (CFFN) on Wednesday reported profit of $20.3 million in its fiscal first quarter.

The Topeka, Kansas-based company said it had profit of 16 cents per share.

The holding company for Capitol Federal Savings Bank posted revenue of $111.5 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $56.8 million.

