Capital City Bank: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Capital City Bank Group (CCBG) on Tuesday reported net income of $13.7…

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Capital City Bank Group (CCBG) on Tuesday reported net income of $13.7 million in its fourth quarter.

The bank, based in Tallahassee, Florida, said it had earnings of 80 cents per share.

The bank holding company posted revenue of $71.8 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $63.5 million, which fell short of Street forecasts.

For the year, the company reported profit of $61.6 million, or $3.60 per share. Revenue was reported as $254 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on CCBG at https://www.zacks.com/ap/CCBG

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.