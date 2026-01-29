Canon: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

TOKYO (AP) — TOKYO (AP) — Canon Inc. (CAJPY) on Thursday reported net income of $730.2 million in its fourth…

TOKYO (AP) — TOKYO (AP) — Canon Inc. (CAJPY) on Thursday reported net income of $730.2 million in its fourth quarter.

The Tokyo-based company said it had net income of 82 cents per share.

The office machine company posted revenue of $8.58 billion in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $2.11 billion, or $2.34 per share. Revenue was reported as $29.46 billion.

