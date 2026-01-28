Canadian Pacific Kansas City: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

CALGARY, Alberta (AP) — CALGARY, Alberta (AP) — Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (CP) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter net income…

CALGARY, Alberta (AP) — CALGARY, Alberta (AP) — Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (CP) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter net income of $772.6 million.

The Calgary, Alberta-based company said it had net income of 86 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 95 cents per share.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 99 cents per share.

The railroad posted revenue of $2.81 billion in the period, also falling short of Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $2.87 billion.

For the year, the company reported profit of $2.96 billion, or $3.23 per share. Revenue was reported as $10.79 billion.

