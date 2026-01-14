Calavo: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

SANTA PAULA, Calif. (AP) — SANTA PAULA, Calif. (AP) — Calavo Growers Inc. (CVGW) on Wednesday reported net income of…

SANTA PAULA, Calif. (AP) — SANTA PAULA, Calif. (AP) — Calavo Growers Inc. (CVGW) on Wednesday reported net income of $3.8 million in its fiscal fourth quarter.

The Santa Paula, California-based company said it had profit of 21 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 25 cents per share.

The avocado grower posted revenue of $124.7 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $19.8 million, or $1.11 per share. Revenue was reported as $648.4 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on CVGW at https://www.zacks.com/ap/CVGW

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.