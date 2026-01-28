C.H. Robinson: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn. (AP) — EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn. (AP) — C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc. (CHRW) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter earnings…

EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn. (AP) — EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn. (AP) — C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc. (CHRW) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $136.3 million.

The Eden Prairie, Minnesota-based company said it had profit of $1.12 per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $1.23 per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of nine analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.12 per share.

The trucking company posted revenue of $3.91 billion in the period, which missed Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $3.96 billion.

For the year, the company reported profit of $587.1 million, or $4.83 per share. Revenue was reported as $16.23 billion.

