Buying Gas With a Pokemon Card? Credit Card Skins Make It Look That Way

Picture yourself pulling up to the pump and choosing to pay with your Charizard or Blastoise card. Or perhaps Pokemon isn’t your thing — so you pay with an old-school Blockbuster card or McLovin driver’s license.

With the right credit card skin, that dream can be reality.

What Are Credit Card Skins?

Also known as credit card stickers, these printed designs adhere to — and fully cover — the front and back of your credit or debit card. Only a small cutout keeps the EMV chip exposed.

A simple web search pulls up plenty of online vendors offering inexpensive designs, including the ability to create your own.

“Credit card skins are kind of like putting makeup on,” says Leslie H. Tayne, finance and debt expert and founder of Tayne Law Group. “They can make your card look how you’d like it to, but at the end of the day, it may be more trouble than it’s worth.”

Are Credit Card Skins Safe?

Just because you have the ability to wrap Van Gogh’s Starry Night around your Capital One card doesn’t mean you necessarily should — at least not without careful consideration of the potential drawbacks.

Interferes With Payment Processing

“Credit card skins may be trendy and stylish, but they can be a barrier for merchants trying to process your card for payment due to the bulkiness of the skin,” Tayne warns.

Although online vendors may tout the optimal thinness of the skins, there’s no way to guarantee your credit card will function once the skin is applied.

In fact, there is the possibility for the skin to tear or peel off when you swipe or insert it at the merchant terminal. “Although the likelihood of an issue is small, imagine how annoyed a merchant would be if a piece of your credit card skin tore off in the EMV reader,” says David Shipper, strategic advisor at Datos Insights, a research and advisory partner to the financial services industry.

Increases Wear and Tear

Another drawback of credit card skins is the wear and tear they contribute to the card directly. “This may require that you replace the skin often, or it can also damage the efficacy of the card,” Tayne says, “so you may have to get a new one altogether.”

Also, what happens when you remove the sticker? There’s no way to know how easily — or thoroughly — the sticker will detach, and whether or not it will leave a residue behind. While many issuers may offer a single replacement card at no additional cost, they might certainly charge if it becomes a regular occurrence.

Creates Confusion

A credit card without its magnetic strip and other identifying characteristics is more easily displaced. And worst-case scenario: A child mixes up your Chase Sapphire Reserve® with its Venusaur credit card skin and trades it for a Mewtwo.

Violates the Fine Print

Many credit and debit card issuers clearly state in their terms and conditions that the card is their property — not yours. “So, in addition to the potential impact on card functionality, the bank could theoretically demand that you return the card,” Shipper says. “Though I cannot see a bank going that far.”

The Bottom Line

In Shipper’s opinion, credit card skins are safe to use. “They allow you to customize your card well beyond what most banks allow,” he says. “Even when a bank supports custom card design, those designs are typically run through some variety of rules to help preserve the bank’s image and avoid using an image with copyright protection.”

However, while a credit card skin might offer temporary joy, there’s a chance it will create a hassle down the road.

“While the inconveniences may seem minor, it’s worth noting that a credit card skin isn’t offering the most valuable items in your wallet any protection,” Tayne says, “and may in fact detract from your credit card doing its sole job at the register.”

